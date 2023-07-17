Udaipur (Rajasthan): A major air accident was averted on Monday as an Air India flight had to make an emergency landing in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a cell phone reportedly exploded midair.

As per the initial inputs, a passenger's mobile phone exploded on Air India flight 470 following which the pilot had to go for an emergency landing of the flight. After all the technical checks, the flight then proceeded to Delhi. During the flight itself, there was a stir among the passengers due to the explosion of the battery of the mobile phone inside the flight.

This flight took off from Udaipur to Delhi at 1 pm. Shortly after the flight took off, the battery of the passenger's mobile phone exploded. There were a total of 140 passengers on the flight. During the emergency landing at Dabok Airport in Udaipur, some of the passengers were brought down from the plane. After which the flight was properly checked and only after everything was cleared, the flight was allowed to proceed to Delhi.

In a similar incident on April 14, 2022, a phone caught fire mid-air during an Indigo flight from Dibrugarh to Delhi. No injuries were reported in that incident as well. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had said that the phone caught fire due to an “abnormal overheating” issue with the battery. The cabin crew doused the fire immediately using an extinguisher.

This is a developing story. More details will follow