Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : In the Delhi-bound flight that took off from Patna, the health of the passenger suddenly worsened. According to sources, the doctor present in the plane examined the passenger and declared his health condition as unfit for air travel. The passenger, who was traveling in the plane for the first time, said that he was not able to travel further.

Following this, the aircraft halted its onward journey and made an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. The sick passenger was deboarded and admitted to a private hospital at Barabirwa for treatment. After deboarding the passenger, the aircraft resumed its onward flight to its destination, Delhi.

According to airport sources, the incident happened on Indigo Airlines flight (6E-2303). First, the passenger complained of dizziness and ill health. He requested the flight staff to call the doctor. During this, the doctor present in the plane examined the passenger. The doctor examined him and confirmed his ill health.

The passenger also expressed his inability to travel further, after which the aircraft was diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and landed at 02:00 pm. The pilot took permission from the Air Traffic Control and made an emergency landing. The airport administration had already arranged for an ambulance on the information about the ill health of the passenger in the plane and the landing of the plane at the Lucknow airport.

As soon as the plane landed at the airport, the sick passenger was admitted to a private hospital, while the plane left for Delhi at 04.16 minutes.