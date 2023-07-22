LOVER STABS GIRLFRIEND TO DEATH IN RAJASTHAN LATER HANGS HIMSELF

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): In a shocking case of murder, a 20-year-old girl was stabbed by her lover at 2 o'clock the late night on July 21 at Hasalsar village of Jhunjhunu, after which the accused also died by suicide by hanging himself, said the police on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh while talking to the media said," Around 2 am, Dharampal (32), the accused entered Priyanka's house while everyone was sleeping and stabbed her to death with a knife. He stabbed his girlfriend in the neck four times. After this, the young man himself went to his maternal uncle's house and died suicide by hanging himself."

"As soon as we received the information, we started the investigation. We handed over the dead body to the kin after conducting the post-mortem", the SP added. After the incident came to light, the entire village came together to express its condolences to the bereaved family, including former Member of Parliament Shubhkaran Chaudhary.

According to the senior police officer, Dharmpal was a divorcee and was associated with the liquor business while Priyanka was unmarried. They both lived in the same village and were in a relationship. Reportedly, the family members wanted to get the girl married at another place. After this Dharmpal was exerting pressure on Priyanka to marry him, but the girl's family members were not ready. Dharmpal got aggrieved by her family's decision and killed her. Later, he hung himself to death.