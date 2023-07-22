KARNATAKA YOUTH ARRESTED FOR KILLING HIS FATHER AND MOTHER WITH AN IRON ROD

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A 25-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing his father and mother with an iron rod on Monday, July 17, police said. The accused, Sharath escaped after committing the crime and was hiding in Madikeri. He was arrested by the Kodigehalli police on Friday, July 21 and was brought to the city for interrogation.

"We nabbed the accused based on the complaint lodged by his elder brother and are interrogating him", said a senior police officer.

The deceased were identified as Bhaskar (61) and Shanta (60), residents of Byatarayanapura on Bellary Road here. The couple had been living in their own house for 13 years. Bhaskar was a cashier in a canteen near Kodigehalli while Shantha was a retired employee in a Central government-owned company. Their first son Sajith was married and settled separately in Kodigehalli and the second son, Sharath lived with them.

The police said that the accused was an alcohol addict and often skipped his work. On Monday, July 17 night, he indulged in a fight with his parents at home. "At this point, he attacked his father and his mother with an iron rod which led to their death," he added.

According to police, a staff of the canteen where Bhaskar worked, called him on Tuesday, July 18, for some work. "When the call was not answered, the canteen staff called his eldest son, Sajith and inquired about his father. Following this Sajith called his mother but did not get a response. After that Sajith immediately called the neighbours and asked them to go to their house and see what happened to his parents. When the neighbours went to the house, they found the dead bodies lying and then the act of double murder came to light," police added.