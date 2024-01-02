Jodhpur cuisine stands out for its Gulab Jamun, Malai Roti, Milk Bread

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) : Jodhpur is known for its distinct cuisine in Marwar region of Rajastha. Jodhpur sweets, bread and vegetable dishes - everything is made from milk. The Jodhpur people love food, hence a wide variety of dishes are prepared here and served with great enthusiasm. The special thing is that milk is used more in the food of Jodhpur.

Vegetable dishes made using milk have been given the status of royal cuisine. Also, khoya made from milk is used in vegetables here. Along with sweets, milk is also used in bread and vegetable dishes. Here milk cream bread has become world famous. Similarly, Gulab Jamun and Chakki ki Sabzi have also become widely popular. Tourists coming to Jodhpur do not forget to taste it.

Rs 1,000 per kg Malai Roti:- Malai Roti was started here by chance. It has remained people's big choice even after 40 years. The story of making the cream bread that appears in a glass of milk is also popular. According to Vijay Restaurant's Bharat Bhati, his father Javrilal Bhati invented Malai Roti in 1980.

Narrating the story of Malai Roti, Bharat Bhati said when they were sitting in their house, a cat came and pushed a bowl which had cream. The cream spilled out of the bowl and stuck to the hot pan and when it was taken down, it was in a cooked state, he said. Thus a new dish was created which involved turning the cream into roti, then frying it in ghee and adding it to syrup, Bharat said. This was named Malai Roti. Bharat said that they make it in limited quantities as this takes a lot of time.

One Malai Roti weighs approximately one hundred and ten grams. When relatives of the city residents living in the area come, they definitely make them taste Malai Roti. Its taste is very rich as there is no adulteration and it is fried in local ghee. After this it was garnished with dry fruits. It is also used during fasting and festivals.



Jodhpur Gulab Jamun- As soon as the name Gulab Jamun comes to mind, the sweet comes to mind. It is made with tadka, which involves keeping spices in hot oil or ghee. Those coming to Jodhpur do not forget to eat this gulab jamun vegetable dish. Actually, pale Gulab Jamuns are made from mawa (dried milk). These are used only for vegetable dishes.

Gulab Jamun category includes Jodhpuri Shahi vegetable curry which is quite rich. This vegetable is cooked entirely in desi ghee. This is also served here during marriages. These pale gulab jamuns are available for Rs 400 per kg. It started 50 years ago and served among royal dishes. Its taste remains appealing even today.

Sanjay Parihar says that jamuns are prepared on the lines of sweet gulab jamuns. Masala is prepared in curd for vegetables. It is sprinkled with dry fruit gravy. Whole dry fruits are also added. One plate costs three hundred rupees.

Separate milk market- Jodhpur is the only city where there is a separate milk market. It is called Chauhta of milk. People of Ghanchi community are more associated with business. Prices are decided on the quality of milk. Because sweet sellers and restaurant operators do not compromise on quality to maintain their taste. This is the reason why sweets of Jodhpur are also famous.