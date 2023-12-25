Rs 820-cr High Speed Train testing track nearing completion in Rajasthan's Kuchaman City district
Published: 1 hours ago
Kuchaman City (Rajasthan) : The construction of the country's first railway testing track is in full swing in Navan subdivision of the Kuchaman City district. This high speed testing track, being built at a cost of Rs 820 crore, will be the fourth testing track in the world. About 90 percent work of this 60 kilometer testing track has been completed.
The remaining work for the construction of the track is also in the final stages. After the completion of the track, the performance of high speed trains will be tested on this track. The test track is being constructed by the Railway Ministry under the supervision of the Research and Standards Organization (RDSO).
This track is being laid between Gudha and Thathana Mithri. The total length of the track will be 60 kilometers, out of which the construction of the first phase will be about 25 kilometers. In this phase, the construction of the Major Bridge has been 95 percent completed. Apart from this, 34 small and big bridges are also being constructed on the track.
Also, this railway track will have a 23 km long main line, out of which there will be a 13 km long loop of high speed track at Gudha. There will be a 3 km quick testing loop at Nawan and a 20 km curve testing loop at Mithri.
Fourth country to have a trial track for high speed trains: This type of high speed testing track is currently available only in America, Australia and Germany. After the construction of this track, India will be the fourth country in the world which will have a track for trial of high speed trains. Trains can run at a speed of 220 kilometers per hour on this track.
Along with the high speed trains running in India, Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi Superfast and Express trains as well as goods trains will also be tested on this track. Public representatives of the area have also expressed happiness over the construction of the track. The country's first testing track is being built in Navan subdivision itself and this will also increase employment opportunities in the area. The trains will be certified only after the testing trials are conducted on this track, only after which the trains will be permitted to run on the tracks of the Indian Railways.
