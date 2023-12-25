Rs 820-cr High Speed Train testing track nearing completion in Rajasthan's Kuchaman City district

Kuchaman City (Rajasthan) : The construction of the country's first railway testing track is in full swing in Navan subdivision of the Kuchaman City district. This high speed testing track, being built at a cost of Rs 820 crore, will be the fourth testing track in the world. About 90 percent work of this 60 kilometer testing track has been completed.

The remaining work for the construction of the track is also in the final stages. After the completion of the track, the performance of high speed trains will be tested on this track. The test track is being constructed by the Railway Ministry under the supervision of the Research and Standards Organization (RDSO).

This track is being laid between Gudha and Thathana Mithri. The total length of the track will be 60 kilometers, out of which the construction of the first phase will be about 25 kilometers. In this phase, the construction of the Major Bridge has been 95 percent completed. Apart from this, 34 small and big bridges are also being constructed on the track.

Also, this railway track will have a 23 km long main line, out of which there will be a 13 km long loop of high speed track at Gudha. There will be a 3 km quick testing loop at Nawan and a 20 km curve testing loop at Mithri.

Fourth country to have a trial track for high speed trains: This type of high speed testing track is currently available only in America, Australia and Germany. After the construction of this track, India will be the fourth country in the world which will have a track for trial of high speed trains. Trains can run at a speed of 220 kilometers per hour on this track.