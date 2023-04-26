FEMALE NEET ASPIRANT ALLEGEDLY COMMITS SUICIDE INSIDE HOSTEL ROOM IN RAJASTHANS KOTA

Kota: An girl student from Madhya Pradesh preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly committed suicide at her hostel in Talwandi of Jawahar Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident is believed to have taken place on Monday with police saying that the girl student was suffering from depression.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh Rathore said that the deceased student is 19-year-old hailing from Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Rathore said that the deceased was preparing for this medical entrance examination and was staying in Kota for the last one year. Police say that she might have taken the harsh step due to being in depression.

Also read: Bhopal: Man 'kills' wife, minor daughter before dying by suicide

A police official said that the girl was unwell for the last few days and was not seen by fellow students at the hostel since Monday morning. It is said that the students had informed the hostel operator about it. A police official said that when the ooperator and the students checked from the window, they found the student dead inside her room.

Accordingly, the hostel operator informed the police on Monday evening. Soon, a team of police from Jawahar Nagar police station reached the spot and took the body into custody. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of MBS hospital for post-mortem. In the meantime, the police also informed the family of the deceased girl.

The body will be handed over to the family after legal formalities. DSP Amar Singh Rathore said that the girl student was a dropout student and was studying as a repeater at the local coaching institute. Further investigation into the incident is going on.

Suicide is not solution



If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.