BHOPAL MAN KILLS WIFE MINOR DAUGHTER BEFORE DYING BY SUICIDE

Bhopal A man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself after killing his wife and minor daughter in Bhim Nagar of Arera Hills police station here The people of the locality were shocked at the incident The man s son was sleeping in the other room of the house and when he woke up in the morning he saw the room of their parents locked from the insideWhen the son alerted neighbours they broke the lock of the door and found the dead bodies of all three in the room RK Singh station incharge of the Arera Hills police station said that the bodies of three people of a family living near the tomb in the Bhim Nagar police station area have been recovered from the same roomAccording to police Dhannalal lived with his family in a house and with him lived his wife Manju son Arun 15 years and daughter Khushi 13 years At the time of the incident there were only 4 members in the house Dhannalal s brothers reside in another place Dhannalal used to work as a carpenter but for the last one or two months he was not going to workAlso Read Victim of domestic violence Purnia s Beauty Kumari set to protect women as copBecause the youth s mother woke him up early in the morning As she did not do so he came out and pushed the door of the room where parents and sister were sleeping then the door was locked from the inside Later they broke open the doors only to find that his father Dhannalal was found hanging his mother was lying on the bed and the younger sister was lying on the groundThen Arun Kak called the police and explained the incident to them The police found injury marks on the wife s head and daughter s neck It was suspected that Dhannalal would have injured his wife s head with something heavy while the daughter would have been strangled to death after which he would have hanged herselfThe deceased s son Arun used to work at a shop in New Market and at the time of the incident he was sleeping with him in the adjacent room although he could not hear anything due to the cooler running Police are probing the whole matter