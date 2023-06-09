Jaipur Gold weighing 22 kg was recovered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI officials on Friday at Jaipur railway station Acting on a tipoff the DRI team impounded the gold bars worth Rs 14 crore in the market Two smugglers were also arrested in this connection It was claimed to be one of the biggest seizures of gold bars at railway stations in recent months The smugglers were bringing gold from Kolkata to Jaipur They were travelling on a train The gold bars were found hidden in the sole of the shoes by the accused According to sources the DRI officials swung into action and seized the gold based on specific intelligence inputs DRI officials received information stating that gold was being smuggled in a train from Kolkata to Jaipur The DRI team caught the suspects and interrogated them the smugglers carrying gold were unable to give a satisfactory reply The price of gold was estimated to be around Rs 14 crore in the international market The arrested smugglers were being grilled by the DRI officials The smugglers were asked from where the gold was procured and the number of people involved in the smuggling activities Also read 2 flyers held with gold worth Rs 42 lakh concealed in rectum at Jaipur AirportThe cases of gold smuggling and bringing them to Rajasthan s capital Jaipur have gone up in recent times Earlier a team from the Customs Department had impounded smuggled gold running in lakhs of rupees at the Jaipur airport Last week also smugglers with gold were caught at the Jaipur airport Now smugglers have adopted a new modus operandi to smuggle gold into the city They were using trains to smuggle gold bars