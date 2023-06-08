2 FLYERS HELD WITH GOLD WORTH RS 42 LAKH CONCEALED IN RECTUM AT JAIPUR AIRPORT

Jaipur: The customs officials at the Jaipur International Airport seized gold weighing 700 grams worth Rs 43.12 lakh from the rectum of two women travelling from Bangkok. The accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway, officials said.

The passengers had concealed the gold in their rectum in the form of two cylindrical capsules. The gold has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the accused are being interrogated, officials said.

According to DC Neelima Khorwal of Customs Department, the two passengers had come from Bangkok. The customs department officials became suspicious during the security check and intercepted them. They were questioned but their answers were not satisfactory. They denied carrying any kind of prohibited item with them.

Officials then checked their baggage but could not find anything. Then permission was sought for medical examination following which the gold capsules were spotted during the x-ray.

Officials said two cylindrical shaped gold capsules of 350 grams each were found concealed in the rectum of the two women. The total weight of the capsules is 700 grams and valued at around Rs 43.12 lakh, officials said. The accused women have been arrested and further interrogations are in process, officials added. "We are trying to find out where the smuggled gold was to be delivered and who else are involved in this," officials said.

In a similar incident, a passenger tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in the form of paste in the rectum in Hyderabad last month. The customs officials at Hyderabad airport recovered 685 gram of gold worth Rs 42 lakh from the man, who had arrived from Muscat.