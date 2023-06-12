DITCHING YOUTH AFTER BREACH OF TRUST MAKES GOVT MORALLY BANKRUPT SACHIN PILOTS DIG AT RAJASTHAN CM ASHOK GEHLOT

Dausa Dissident Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who is involved in a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to have mellowed out on his demands before the state government by focusing on demand of providing justice to the youth of the state Pilot while addressing a massive rally in Dausa district of Rajasthan on the death anniversary of his father and veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot said “Govt says assistance to people will make them bankrupt But I tell them that not helping out the youth who have suffered breach of trust will make them morally bankrupt in an apparent dig at CM Ashok Gehlot over the latter s opposition to Pilot s demand of compensating the job aspirants in the aftermath of cancellation of job exams Gehlot had recently said that those demanding compensation to the victims of the cancellation of the job exams were “mentally bankrupt Also read People s trust biggest asset for me will not back down on demands Sachin PilotThe demand of compensation to the job aspirants is one of the demands of Pilot for which he recently launched the Jan Sangharsh Yatra Besides compensation for the job aspirants Pilot has been demanding disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and probe of alleged corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje led BJP government in Rajasthan “I opposed the former CM Raje for 365 days of the year but she being a woman and elder to me I did not uttered a word against her Pilot said The dissident Congress leader also put end to speculations over his quitting the party in view of his power tussle with CM Ashok Gehlot Pilot said that the people s trust was his “biggest asset saying he will never compromise on the people s trust Pilot also unveiled a statue of his father and late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot at the Dausa event