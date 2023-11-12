Jaipur (Rajasthan) : The Sub Inspector (SI), accused of raping a four-year-old innocent girl in Dausa, has been dismissed from the police service. On receiving information about this incident, DGP Umesh Mishra had given instructions to take strict action on it. After this, Jaipur Range IG Umeshchand Dutta issued orders to dismiss accused SI Bhupendra Singh from police service on Saturday night.

Actually, this case came to light in Dausa on Friday, where 54 year old SI Bhupendra Singh raped a four year old innocent girl. On getting information about the incident, the local people created a ruckus. After this incident, accused Bhupendra Singh had locked himself in a room inside the police station, trying to protect himself. Angry people surrounded the police station, took the accused out and took him to the intersection, beating him.

Father's hand broken when he went to complain: Actually, when the girl's father went to the police station to complain about this whole matter, some persons there beat him up. During this time, his hand also got broken due to heavy blows. Angered by this, the local people surrounded the police station and demonstrated their protest fiercely.