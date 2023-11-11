Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): At least three houseboats were damaged after a fire broke out in one of the houseboats in the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday. Official sources said that the fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday in one of the houseboats near Ghat No 9 along the Boulevard in Dalgate area of Srinagar.

The flames later spread to other houseboats in the vicinity engulfing them too, an official said. Confirming the incident, an officer of the Department of Fire and Emergency told TV Bharat that "We received information this morning that the houseboat Safina parked in the lake near Ghat No. 9 has caught fire." He further said that immediately after the alert, a team of the Fire and Emergency Department reached the spot and dousing operations were launched.

"It has spread to three to four houseboats and no casualty has been reported so far,” the official said. The official said that the cause of the fire is not yet known. “How much damage has been done will be assessed after the fire is doused," he added. A video of the fire incident is also being widely shared. In the video, the houseboats can be seen engulfed by massive flames with many of them reduced to ashes.