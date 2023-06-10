New Delhi The Congress has started a statewide worker feedback programme in pollbound Rajasthan to assess the impact of the Ashok Gehlot governments welfare schemes“We are going to the different assembly seats and taking feedback from the workers on the impact of the welfare schemes of the government We are also asking the workers if they have any issues related to coordination within the party and with the state government AICC in charge of Rajasthan SS Randhawa told ETV BharatAccording to Randhawa he along with other AICC secretaries for Rajasthan Qazi Nizamuddin Virendra Rathore and Amrita Dhawan and the senior state leaders including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara are travelling across the state to obtain such feedback given that dedicated workers form the backbone of the party and play a crucial role in the electionsThe coming assembly elections are going to be a challenge for the Gehlot government which is banking on the welfare schemes to return to power The previous Gehlot government from 20082013 too had implemented a lot of welfare schemes including free medicines but was still voted outIn 2023 the Gehlot government is banking on a right to health law free power up to 100 units and the LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to turn the tide in his favour Before the government started special camps where residents are registering for the various welfare schemes both Randhawa Gehlot and Dotasara held one on one meetings with the various party MLAs and urged them to take the message to the voters“It is natural for any government to publicise its achievements The Gehlot government would also do that The chief minister is himself travelling to different parts of the state to supervise the camps We are also visiting the camps AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Qazi Nizamuddin told ETV BharatAlso read Intense speculation over Pilot s next move sources close to him say he awaits party high command s responseHowever sources acknowledged that there is a concern within the AICC whether the party would be able to convert the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes into votes or not “The workers feedback would let us understand how the welfare system impacts the voters The long list of beneficiaries would help dilute the antiincumbency but a lot of groundlevel work will have to be done to ensure they go out and vote for the party said an AICC functionaryAccording to sources the workers feedback drive was started on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi who had highlighted the importance of party workers when his Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the state last year Rahul had then asked the state ministers to spend some time walking on the lanes and by lanes along with the voters to get firsthand information about their issues and try to resolve the same But that was not doneTherefore Randhawa had to deploy his three deputies Qazi Rathore and Amrita in the districts allocated to them and had asked the AICC secretaries to spend time with the workers and motivate them to mobilize the voters at the booth level “If our boothlevel teams are charged up it will not only help us during the coming assembly polls but also in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 an AICC functionary saidAlso read Busy fighting with each other In Ajmer PM Modi s jibe at Congress over GehlotPilot row