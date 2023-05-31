PM Modi attacks Congress at Ajmer rally

Ajmer (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Congress in a major public rally in Rajasthan marking the nine years of the BJP government at the centre. On the occasion, PM Modi also launched BJP's month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in the poll-bound state. Under the campaign, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 years at the Centre.

Slamming Congress for its days in power, Modi claimed that when the party was in power, it was afraid to even build roads along borders. The PM said that Congress failed to pull the country out of poverty for 50 years. He also slammed the party over its "poor" implementation of the vaccination programme when in power. Highlighting the ongoing rift between Rajasthan Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, PM Modi said that while corruption was the major hurdle in the way of development in Rajasthan, Congress' top leaders in the state were busy fighting with each other for power.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech

"Fifty years ago, the Congress guaranteed that it will remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal to the poor. It has been a policy of Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this".

"Congress has cheated even the heroes. It is Congress that has been betraying our ex-servicemen in the name of 'One Rank One Pension'. The BJP government not only implemented 'One Rank One Pension' but also gave arrears to ex-servicemen".

"Before 2014, people of the country were protesting against corruption, terrorist attacks used to take place, the Congress government was afraid to build roads on the border, there was a superpower above the PM and Congress government was functioning through remote control. However, you changed everything with your one vote in 2014. The entire world is talking about the development of India now."

"When there was Congress Govt, the vaccination coverage could reach only around 60%. At that time, 40 out of 100 pregnant women and children could not receive life-saving vaccines. Had there been a Congress Govt (now), 100% vaccination coverage in the country would have taken 40 more years. Several generations would have passed by then. Can you imagine the number of poor women & children who would have died in the absence of life-saving vaccines?"

"Achievements of India, the success of the people of India is not digestible to a few people. India got a new Parliament building. Are you not proud of the new Parliament? But Congress and some other parties like it threw mud of politics at it. They are angry that how is the son of a poor standing before their ego? They are angry that the why is the son of the poor not allowing their arbitrariness. They are angry that why is the son of the poor questioning their corruption & dynasty?"

"This 'guarantee habit' of Congress is not new, it is old. 50 years back, Congress gave the 'garibi hatao' guarantee to the country. This is Congress party's biggest treachery with the poor. Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this."

guarantee to the country. This is Congress party's biggest treachery with the poor. Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this." "A lot of people ask these days - from where does Modi get the money for the development works that are going on in the country...There was never any shortage of money in the country for development works...But during its rule, Congress Govt developed a blood-sucking corrupt system that ate and hollowed the development of the country. In the last 9 years, development of the country by BJP Govt became possible because BJP is closing the path of loot by Congress."

"Corruption is the major hurdle in the way of development of Rajasthan, but Congress' top leaders of the state are busy fighting with each other for power".

"Before coming to Ajmer, I had the opportunity to visit Pushkar. In our scriptures, Lord Brahma has been called the creator of the universe. With Lord Brahma's blessings, an era of new creation is going on in India. BJP-led NDA Govt in the Centre has completed 9 years. These 9 years have been dedicated to service to citizens, good governance and welfare of the poor."

This was the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark its nine years in power at the Centre. Under this Maha Jansampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, public programmes will be carried out across the country. Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple in the holy town of Pushkar, nearly 15 km from Ajmer city.

Rajasthan, where the ruling Congress is caught in a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, goes to the polls this year-end.

Also read: Rahul’s emotional appeal brought Gehlot, Pilot close; Kharge to work out Rajasthan peace formula