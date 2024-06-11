Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer: Jeetu Bhaiya and the Students Are Back for Their Biggest Exam Yet

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Kota Factory Season 3 is finally here! Netflix India released the official trailer on Tuesday, featuring everyone's beloved Jeetu bhaiya returning to guide his students through the challenges of cracking the IIT entrance exams with flying colors. This time, he's joined by Tillotama Shome as another compassionate teacher in the institute.

The trailer kicks off with Jitendra Kumar's Jeetu bhaiya sharing his insights at a podcast, underlining the significance of preparation over mere ambition. "It's not just about winning, it's about preparing to win," he asserts. Inside the classroom, tension mounts as the students, led by Vaibhav (Mayur More) and his friends, grapple with doubts about their readiness for the impending exams.

As the trailer unfolds, it offers a glimpse into the themes of the third season, where Jeetendra is seen sharing an insightful conversation on why he prefers to be calles 'Jeetu Bhaiya' and not 'Jeetu Sir." The trailer also captures the JEE aspirants navigating the challenges of teenage infatuation and other aspects of youth. Meanwhile, Tillotama Shome portrays a compassionate teacher in the same institution, lamenting the transformation of coaching centers into mere 'mass production' hubs.

Directed by Pratish Mehta, Kota Factory Season 3 features a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Tillotama Shome, Ranjan Raj, and more. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on June 20, 2024.

Originally debuting in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube, Kota Factory gained immense popularity before being acquired by Netflix India for its second season in 2021.

