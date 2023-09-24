BSF JAWAN ACCUSED OF SODOMY IN RAJASTHAN

Sri Ganganagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been accused of sodomising a youth from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district twice. Police have registered a case against the youth and sought necessary information about him from the BSF battalion.

According to the victim, the jawan sexually assaulted him on March 29 after intoxicating him and made a video of the act. The BSF jawan then called him to Delhi by blackmailing him with the video and sodomised him again on June 4. The victim complained that the jawan was helped by his brother and two other youths in the crime.

Sub inspector Rajkumar said that the victim is a resident of Kotha village in the border post area. "He used to deliver milk to the soldiers in the area. On March 29, when he was carrying milk, the accused, identified as Satish Sharma, stopped him on the way and took him to the bushes. The accused forced the victim to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted him," Rajkumar said.

The victim told police that the accused made a video of the act. Threatening to make the video viral, he called the victim to Delhi on June 4 where he again sexually assaulted him. The youth alleged that Satish's brother and two other persons helped him in his act.

Being constantly threatened by the accused, the victim finally decided to seek police protection and lodged a complaint in this regard. The investigating officer said that on the orders of the court, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 365 (abduction) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Also Read: Court issues notice to DG Prison after Tihar inmate alleges sodomy