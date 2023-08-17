Jaipur (Rajasthan): Amit Malviya, who is BJP's national in-charge for the Information Technology department, on Thursday took a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying if he had any respect for later Congress leader Rajesh Pilot he would not have sacked his son Sachin Pilot from his Cabinet.

The remarks by Malviya, who is also the National Executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party come after Ashok Gehlot supported Sachin Pilot and accused Malviya of insulting Rajesh Pilot.

Also read: After Malviya's fake news campaign, Pilot finds support in Gehlot in election year

"Come on, you are at least worried about the honor of Rajesh Pilot! But if you really had respect for him, you would not have sacked his son Sachin Pilot from Cabinet by insulting him. And don't even use words like unlimited worthless-nasty-corona-traitor publicly for them. Every time you insulted Sachin Pilot, didn't you worry about the respect of Rajesh Pilot?" Malviya wrote on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

"The names of Rajesh Pilot and Suresh Kalmadi in the 1966 airstrike by the Indian Air Force on Indira Gandhi's orders in Mizoram in prestigious newspapers like Indian Express and Times of India in 2011, in the proceedings of the then Assam Legislative Assembly, MP GG Swail and senior IAS officers were published citing Denghuana. After that, this news kept coming in the media continuously. At that time there was a Congress government at the Centre and Sachin Pilot was the minister but this news was never denied! By the way, what do you have to say about the derogatory language used by Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Randeep Surjewala for women and daughters?" added Malviya.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday last slammed Amit Malviya for claiming that his father Rajesh Pilot dropped bombs as an air force pilot in Mizoram in March 1966, saying the facts and dates are wrong as he was commissioned into the force in October that year. Sachin Pilot had found support from Ashok Gehlot with whom he is at loggerhead. Elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year.

Also read: 'Wrong dates, facts': Sachin Pilot slams Amit Malviya over 'Rajesh Pilot bombed Mizoram' claim