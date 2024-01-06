Ajmer: Imagine this - a bank which has handled no money transaction for years. Visit Ajmer and you come across this unique bank which has been running without any transaction since 1987.

The bank has 55 thousand account holders and 280 centers across the country. Moreover, there are five regional banks in Rajasthan, and at present, the main office of Shri Ram Naam Bank is near the police line in Ajmer.

The bank manager said that a record of each account holder's copy is recorded in the register, and the other record remains on the computer. He also said that the records of every account holder are also kept in books

Now, on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the Ram Mandir, a big compilation of 108 billion names of Ram handwritten by thousands of Ram devotees is going to be inaugurated in Pushkar this month. In the future, this centre's collection of handwritten Ram names will emerge as a big pilgrimage centre.

The bank manager Ram Singh added that the records of 55 thousand account holders present across the country are kept in the bank. The wishes of every account holder are known before opening the account. After that, the account holder is prompted to write the name of Ram 84 lakhs. Every account holder is given free copies by the bank to write the name of Ram, and 25 thousand names can be written in each copy. It takes 330 copies to write 84 lakh Ram's name.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said that the bank was established on April 7, 1987, and started operating under the guidance of Ram Sukh Das Maharaj, the director of Gorakhpur Geeta Press. He said that Ram Naam Dhan Sangrah Bank is the only one in the country in Ajmer.

Singh also said that out of 55 thousand account holders, 2 thousand account holders have so far written 84 lakh Ram's name, while 70 people have written 84 lakh Ram's name twice. At the same time, 10 people have written the name Ram three times for Rs 84 lakh.

In addition, Ram Singh said that from January 14 to 22, devotees will be able to circumambulate and see the handwritten Ram Naam collection at Azad Park in Ajmer. Currently, the Parikrama and Darshan have been organized in 100 places. Darshan and parikrama of the handwritten Ram Naam compilation are organized every year in the first week of December in the temple of Govind Dev Ji in Jaipur.

In the future, this large collection of handwritten Ram names will emerge as a pilgrimage site in Pushkar. He also said that according to the scriptures, there are three and a half crore places of pilgrimage in the universe.