FIR AGAINST JITENDRA AWHAD OVER HIS RAM WAS NON VEGETARIAN REMARK

Pune: Pune Police on Friday lodged an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, who sparked a controversy with his 'Ram was a non vegetarian' remark.

Earlier, Pune BJP chief Dheeraj Ghate lodged a complaint against Awhad. The FIR registered at Vishrambaugh Police Station is the first case filed against the NCP leader in the state.

Addressing a programme in Maharashtra's Shirdi on January 3, Awad had said "Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non vegetarian." Justifying his statement, Awad questioned as to where a person living in the forest for 14 years could get vegetarian food. "Lord Ram is ours. He belongs to the Bahujans," he had said.

With his statement triggering a political uproar, Awad sought an apology the next day. He said that he had proof to substantiate his statement and asserted that he did not make the comment without knowlege. "But, if my statement has hurt anyone's sentiment then I apologise," he had said.

The BJP criticised Awhad for his controversial statement and several leaders demanded his arrest. Slamming former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for keeping silence on the issue, BJP leader Ram Kadam alleged him of playing politics before elections and not caring about the Hindus or Marathas.