Mumbai: The BJP has reacted sharply to Sharad Pawar loyalist and MLA Jitendra Awhad's statement that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian. The saffron party has in fact demanded an apology from Awhad for his 'incriminating' words against Lord Ram.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam informed that he would file a case against Awhad at the Chirag Nagar Police Station in Ghatkopar. "The one who once questioned the existence of Lord Ramchandra is talking about his existence today. Now they have started giving fake Ramayana lessons," he mentioned.

Awhad made the controversial statement during a party camp in Shirdi. The Ajit Pawar faction of NCP which has locked horns with the Pawar Sr. faction, was quick to lap it up and lambast the Awhad.

Ajit Pawar supporters even made an attempt to perform Mahaaarti outside Awhad's residence but they were detained. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar faction has demanded that a case be filed against Awhad. Spokesperson Anand Paranjpe has gone to the extent of signalling another Mahaarti at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane, if a case is not registered against Awhad.

In fact, Awhad has ruffled feathers within his own party. One of his colleagues and fellow MLA Rohit Pawar is left shocked by the former's statement. "We should focus on contentious issues of the state instead of harping on God and religion," he tweeted adding religion is an individual's personal choice.