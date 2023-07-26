RECEDING FLOODWATERS LEAVE BEHIND A TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION IN PUNJAB

Mansa: The receding floodwaters in Punjab have left behind a trail of destruction in the state leaving at least 41 dead and damaging property worth crores. As many as 19 districts were affected by the recent floods in the state which swept away people and property. Over 1600 people evacuated to safer locations during the floods are still displaced and are living in 173 relief camps in the state as per officials.

In Mansa district too, the floods have created havoc inundating houses and forcing people to flee to safer locations. Now that the situation has returned to normal, many families are afraid to live in their houses again, because cracks have appeared in their houses and many houses have collapsed altogether, locals said.

The victims have demanded compensation from the government, so that they can repair their damaged houses.

Also read: 10 killed in Punjab floods, 10,000 shifted to safe locations across state

Years of hard work washed away: The families who built their houses after years of hard work, are staring at a bleak future with the flood waters also washing away years of their hardwork which they put to build the houses. The families said that they were happily living their lives in their homes, but the natural fury caused such destruction that now they are afraid to enter their own homes.

The inmates said that cracks have appeared in their houses due to the flood water and there is fear that the structures may collapse anytime.

Demand for compensation from the Punjab government: The distressed families said that for a long time they were working hard to build their houses, but now when they built the houses, the floods swept their houses and the valuables of the houses. The affected families appealed for help from the Punjab government and said that due compensation should be given to the needy families so that they can build their houses again.

Yellow alert continues: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert at many places in Punjab forecasting more rains in coming days due to which the worries of the people in the already submerged areas of Punjab have increased again. Congress MPs from Punjab on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Parliament, demanding a Rs 20,000-crore special package for the flood hit state.