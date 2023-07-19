PUNJAB POLICE ARREST LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG MEMBER

Chandigarh: A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening business owners on phone in a bid to extort money from them, police said. Kashmir Singh alias 'Bobby Shooter' (24), a resident of Ghangroli village in Patiala, has been arrested, the Punjab Police said in a statement. It said a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges has also been seized from the accused.

The arrest was made by the Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell. The statement said there were several reports of a man making threat and extortion calls by claiming that he was affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police started a probe into the matter and through intelligence gathering, were able to apprehend Singh from Khanna district, it said. Singh, a member of the gang, allegedly used to make extortion and threat calls to affluent persons, including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh and Mohali and other areas, the statement said. Police said that earlier an FIR was already registered in the matter on June 24 under section 25,54,59 of the Arms Act at Police Station SAS Nagar.

Earlier, four persons, allegedly associated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested in Bathinda, police said here on Sunday. The police also recovered from 270 grams of heroin and a weapon from the accused on Saturday.

"Four members associated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Bathinda Police yesterday. 270 grams of heroin, 1 weapon were recovered from them," Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said. The police officer said that the accused used to bring drugs from Pakistan with the help of a drone. "During the probe, the accused revealed that they used to bring drugs from Pakistan with the help of a drone," the SSP added.