PAKISTAN TO CONSTRUCT DARSHAN RESORT NEAR KARTARPUR GURDWARA FOR SIKH PILGRIMS

Chandigarh: The government of Pakistan's Punjab province will build a five-storey darshan resort near Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara to provide a view of the holy site to the Sikh pilgrims staying there. The construction work will commence next month and is targeted to end in a year.

The Kartarpur corridor was opened in 2019 and connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. This is where Guru Nanak Dev lived and died at the beginning of the 16th century. The four-mile corridor allows Indian pilgrims to enter Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without requiring a visa.

The resort will cost around 300 million Pakistan currency, all of which will be borne by the Government of Punjab province of Pakistan, officials said. It is located just 500 metres from the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Special facilities for Pilgrims: Sri Kartarpur Sahib is home to thousands of tourists from all over the world. While it is the centre of faith for the Sikh community, it also facilitates mutual brotherhood between India and Pakistan. Besides, this initiative will also strengthen the economy of the government of Pakistan. The greatest gift for the Sikh Sangat is that they will be able to enjoy the majestic view of the Guru's House from their building itself.

