Fazilka: In a major success in the war against drugs, police have arrested three persons and recovered over 4 kg heroin from their possession in Fazilka district of Punjab, officials said on Tuesday. Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav while confirming the development on his official handle on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a post on X, DGP Punjab wrote, “In a major blow to trans-border drug smuggling networks Fazilka Police arrested 3 people and recovered 4.155 Kg Heroin FIR under NDPS has been registered at PS Sadar Jalalabad. Further investigations ongoing for forward & backward linkages. Punjab Police is committed to make our state drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann”.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the state police to be strict on drug trafficking. Notably, the Chief Minister recently held a meeting with senior police officers of the state in which CPs and SSPs of all districts of the state were present. Sources said that Chief Minister Mann has instructed that zero tolerance policy will be used against drug trafficking.

It is learnt that the properties of the drug peddlers in the state raised out of the illicit trade will be seized by the government to send a statement to the drug peddlers. Pertinently, in another operation carried out on Tuesday, the SSOC Amritsar arrested a UK based Paramjit Singh alias Punjab Singh alias Dhadi from Amritsar airport.

Police said that Dhadi, an associate of Lakhbir Rode, Chief of banned terrorist outfit ISYF has been involved in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab. ”Investigation is on to unearth and expose the terrorist network. Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in the region. Punjab Police is fully committed to make Punjab safe and secure as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann,” police said.