Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major blow to inter-state narcotics racket, Jammu and Kashmir police along with Punjab police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered cash worth nearly Rs 5 crore besides a revolver and fake number plates of vehicles in Mullanpur Dakha area of Ludhiana district of Punjab on Wednesday, an official said.

Taking to micro blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Director General Police, said, “Big blow to inter-state narcotic network: J&K Police and Punjab Police, in a joint operation have apprehended one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha and seized Rs 4.94 crores along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and 1 revolver”.

The DGP Punjab said that the arrested person is one of the key accused in 30 Kg Cocaine recently recovered in Jammu. “Investigations on-going to establish backward & forward linkages. Punjab Police is committed is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann,” he said.

It can be recalled that on Oct 1, Jammu and Kashmir arrested two narcotic smugglers and recovered 30-kg heroin worth crores of rupees from a vehicle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The recovery was made from a Punjab-bound vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. At the time, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh had said that at around 10.35pm, a police team led by Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma intercepted an Innova heading from Kashmir towards Jammu at Banihal railway chowk.