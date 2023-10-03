Tarn Taran: In a major success against cross border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force Punjab Frontier on Monday night claimed to have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid by recovering nearly 3 kg suspected heroin along the Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. “After intercepting a drone movement, BSF Punjab Frontier launched a search operation ahead of the Border fence and recovered 01 drone (Model DJI Matrice 300 RTK) & 01 packet, suspected to be narcotics (appx 2.7Kg) from a field in the area near Vill.- Kalsian Khurd, Dist.-Tarn Taran,” a spokesman for the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While divulgin further details into the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhikhivind Preetinder Singh said that the information about the cross border drug smuggling with the help of drones was received at 9 pm on Monday. Following the specific intelligence inputs, District Police Tarn Taran and BSF of Thana Khalra launched a search operation in the area.

During the search operation, a Pakistani drone was spotted hovering into the Indian side which was fired upon by the security forces. The droine was shot down and it fell into the fields of of Gurjant Singh son of Ghasita Singh, a resident of village Kalsian Khurd in Tarn Taran, the DSP said. In the subsequent search of the drone, it was found to be carrying over 2 kg of heroin, he added.