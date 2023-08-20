CONGRESS SUSPENDS PARTY MLA SANDEEP JAKHAR FOR NOT PARTICIPATING IN BHARAT JODO YATRA

Chandigarh: The Disciplinary Action Panel of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has suspended party MLA Sandeep Jakhar for “anti-party activities”. The first-time MLA from Abohar, 46-year-old Sandeep Jakhar, is the nephew of current Punjab BJP president and former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

The suspension order, dated August 16, signed by Disciplinary Action Committee member secretary Tariq Anwar and addressed to Sandeep Jakhar read that Punjab PCC President has complained that Jakhar was indulging in anti-party activities. The party further said that Sandeep is 'openly' defending his uncle and BJP's Punjab President Sunil Jakhar.

Detailing the “anti-party activities”, it read, “You have not been participating in any of the party programmes including the Bharat Jodo Yatra; the house in which you stay is a common accommodation on which a BJP flag flies atop; you have been speaking against the party and the PCC President; you are openly defending your uncle Sunil Jakhar.” “After careful consideration, the DAC has decided to place you under suspension from the party with immediate effect,” it added. Congress has repeatedly accused Sunil Jakhar of betraying the party and sabotaging its prospects in the recent Assembly elections soon after he switched sides in 2022. Jakhar quit the Congress and joined the BJP in May that year.

Following his suspension from the Congress Party, Sandeep Jakhar raised questions about the party's leadership, emphasizing the need for the party to reflect on its challenges in maintaining internal unity.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had also challenged former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar's nephew and MLA Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the grand old party and get a fresh mandate "if he was so confident about their support" in Abohar.

In June, Warring had dared Sunil Jakhar to take his nephew along with him to the BJP, to which Sandeep Jakhar had responded, saying the grand old party can expel him but he would not resign. (With agency inputs)