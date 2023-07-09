Amritsar (Punjab) : The smuggling by drones from across the Pakistani border into India, which stopped for a few days, has resumed again. Several drones have been recovered on the Punjab border for the second day in a row. On Sunday, a drone was recovered based on the information of the local security committees.

These vigilante committees are being activated in villages along the Indo-Pak border at the behest of Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. According to BSF (Border Security Force), this drone has been recovered from the border village Kakkar under the Lopoke police station limits of Amritsar. The drone recovery has been done by a joint team of BSF 22 Battalion and Punjab Police.

This time, a different kind of drone is recovered and it is being sent for examination by experts, the security forces said. Detailed information about the movement of this drone will be obtained. A farmer first saw the drone arriving from the other side of the border and passed on the information to the BSF. During searches conducted later, the BSF jawans found the drone in the fields.

On June 23, the jawans shot down a Pakistani drone near the border in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector. The BSF got alert on noticing the intruding drone from across the border and fired at it. The remains of the fallen drone have been recovered from the fields near the border.