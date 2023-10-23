AMRITSAR POLICE BUST CROSS BORDER DRUG SMUGGLING RACKET ARREST 1 WITH 12 KG HEROIN

Amritsar/Chandigarh: The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling racket while arresting one of its members and seized heroin weighing 12 kg from him.

Sharing the information on 'X', Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan. "Big Blow to Trans Border narcotic network: SSOC Amritsar has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling racket and arrested one person along with recovering 12 kg heroin. Drones were used to transport drugs from #Pakistan," Yadav tweeted.

Yadav further said that the arrested person allegedly has links with infamous drug smuggler Ranjeet, alias Cheeta, who was arrested on May 20 with 532 kg of heroin. Currently, Ranjeet's brother Saravan alias Bhola is allegedly operating the gang from USA, he added.

Asserting that Punjab police is committed to make the state drug-free, Yadav further posted, "Arrested person is having direct links with infamous drug smuggler Ranjeet @ Cheeta who was arrested in May 20 for 532 Kg Heroin haul & his brother Sarwan S @ Bhola operating from #USA @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make #Punjab drug-free as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann."

Earlier, acting on a tip-off, Amritsar police busted an inter-state arms smuggling gang and arrested three persons in this connection. The trio used to allegedly smuggle arms from Madhya Pradesh and supply those to Punjab. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the SSOC Amritsar under the Arms and Money Laundering Act.

The DGP had informed that 11 pistols, 15 live cartridges, Rs 2 lakh were recovered from the accused. He further said that efforts were on to identify the entire procurement and supply chain so as to dismantle the entire network.