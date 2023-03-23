Chandigarh: Khalistan sympathiser and self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh remained elusive for the sixth day even as Punjab police continued its search, stepping up inter-state vigil and that on the bordering areas. Police claimed to have arrested over 150 members of Amritpal headed Waris Punjab De. Amritpal's bank accounts are now being investigated. The police and intelligence agencies have found that Amritpal was funded from 158 foreign accounts. Agencies have found that transactions of over Rs 5 crore were made from 28 of his accounts, which are located in Punjab's Majha and Malwa regions. He also has accounts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Batala, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Phagwara.

While investigating foreign funding issue, agencies are focusing on the verification of documents based on which the accounts were opened. It is being probed as to when the account was opened, the first transaction date and when the money came from abroad. They are keeping a record on the countries from where money reached Amritpal. The agency is keeping an account of the details of the money that were transferred to the Khalistan sympathiser and also keeping a note of the number of days after which the next lot of transactions happened. This apart, the agencies are trying to find out the account-holders' names and whether those were operated by him or any member of Waris Punjab De. Properties of Waris Punjab and members of Anandpur Khalsa Force will also be investigated.

Also Read: Hunt for Amritpal Singh: High alert issued along Nepal border in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, a video that went viral on Wednesday showed Amritpal on the streets of Shahkot. It was taken when the police were chasing Amritpal in Shahkot. Police seized two vehicles and arrested seven persons at that time. At a short distance from this, Amritpal was seen getting down from the Mercedes and entering the street. Apart from this, another photograph has also gone viral in which Amritpal is seen sitting inside a vehicle at Nangal Ambia village in Jalandhar. From here, Amritpal left his Brezza car and escaped on a motorcycle. The motorcycle was found on the bank of the canal on the Phillaur-Noor Mahal road, about 42 km from Shahkot.