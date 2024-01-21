PRAN PRATISTHA PRELUDE ON DAY 6 RAM LALLA IDOL TO UNDERGO CEREMONIAL BATH WITH MEDICATED WATER

Ayodhya: The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol entered its sixth day on Sunday. As series of rituals are lined up for the day, which will commence with the daily puja of the deities, a norm which is integral to the ongoing Pran Pratishtha rituals.

After the morning puja, the sacred fire, or Havan Agni will be lit up. The Ram Lalla idol will be prepared for a ceremonial bath. Water from 114 Kalash (vases), each containing specially medicated liquids, the deities will be cleansed. In the evening, the 'Vyahati Hom,' a ritual that involves sacred offerings into the consecrated fire, will take place. It will be followed by regular puja and aarti in the evening.

“Tomorrow on Sunday, the daily puja of the deities with Havan will be done. After that, the bathing of the idol with various medicated water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place. There will be 'Vyahati Hom', night vigil, with regular evening puja and aarti,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth posted on X.

Earlier, the fifth day of the Pran Pratishtha saw a series of Vedic rituals. The day began with the customary prayers, Havan, and other Vedic rites. The highlight of Monday's rituals was the worship of 81 Kalash in the courtyard of the temple. "Today, on January 20, 2024, daily prayers, Havan, etc. were held. Rituals with sugar and fruits also took place. 81 Kalash were established and worshipped in the courtyard of the temple. Evening puja and aarti were also held," the trust said.

The Pran Pratishtha event will be held in Abhijeet Muhurta on Monday. All the rituals related to the consecration of the idols began on January 16. Going by the auspicious constellation of planets, the consecration will be done in Abhijeet Muhurta from 12:29 pm 8 seconds to 12:30 minutes 32 seconds.