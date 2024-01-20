Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As the country awaits the auspicious and holy event of the consecration of Ram Lalla, Tamil Nadu is beaming with pride as a craftsman from the state designed the doors of the Ram Temple.

The doors of the Ram Temple have been painted by artist Ramesh from the Mamallapuram area of the Chengalpattu district. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Ramesh said, “With the help of a Hyderabadi company, I got the opportunity to make a miniature model of the temple and present it to the temple trust. Next, we received an order to make 18 doors including the one near the Garbhagriha in the temple."

He said that he had completed the work that started in July 2023 and was sent to the sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya by air, he added. As per Ramesh, this is a great and massive opportunity to unite the North Indian and South Indian states. Currently, Ramesh is in Ayodhya for the historic inauguration of the Ram Temple.