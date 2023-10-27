Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for Odisha's Pramod Bhagat on his outstanding performance in the Para Asian Games. Bhagat has clinched gold in the para-badminton men’s singles SL3 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Pramod bagged the gold after a hard-fought victory against fellow Indian player Nitesh Kumar. Pramod has won three medals in the Asian Para Games, including bronze medals in the badminton doubles SL3-SL4 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5.

Praising Bhagat, the Chief Minister called him one of the finest competitors and an example of sheer determination. The CM then extended his heartiest congratulations to Bhagat and exuded confidence that he will continue to make Odisha and the nation proud at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games. The CM assured all support for Bhagat ahead of the mega event in Paris.

The para shuttler expressed his gratitude to the CM for the support. Following the victory, Bhagat expressed his gratitude for the support he had received on his journey and opined that the Asian Para Games would augur well in his preparation for Paris.