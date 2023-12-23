Bhubaneswar: Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concern over Kamiya Jani's entry to Jagannath Temple on Saturday. In this regard, he quoted, "For all Odias and Sanatanis, Lord Jagannath is the centre of devotion. No one should do anything that hurts the sentiments of people. None should play with the sentiments of Odias, knowingly or unknowingly."

Meanwhile, the controversy over the social media influencer Kamiya Jani talking to bureaucrat-turned-BJD-leader VK Pandian on Srimandir temple premises in Puri has further intensified. Earlier, the opposition BJP on Thursday questioned how a promoter of beef consumption (referring to Jani) was granted access to the Puri Temple.

The BJP demanded that a case be registered against Pandian and Jani by the temple administration under IPC Section 295A, and both of them should be arrested immediately. While speaking to the media Odisha BJP General Secretary Jatin Mohanty stated, “Social media influencer Kamiya Jani is a promoter of beef consumption. As per the law of Srimandir, no beef-eater could enter the temple without ‘prayaschita’ (puja to purify sins). VK Pandian has committed a crime by facilitating the entry of Kamiya into the temple. The incident has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus and devotees of Lord Jagannath.”

Mohanty further said, “We demand that the government should take immediate action against VK Pandian and Kamiya Jani. The temple administration should also seek an apology before the people of Odisha for allowing the incident to happen. As per the rituals of Srimandir, the temple should be sanctified after due consultation with Puri Shankaracharya and all the priests. Otherwise, BJP will move to court seeking justice in this regard.”