Mumbai (Maharashtra):World Tuberculosis Day is commemorated annually on March 24th to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and work towards eradicating the disease. TB is among the top 10 causes of death worldwide. This day aims to educate the public about the different types of TB, their symptoms, and treatment options, as well as inspire people and organizations to conduct research and take action against the disease.

Mumbai, one of India's most populous cities, has reported 243,751 cases of TB over the past five years, with 11,769 people losing their lives to the disease. The Mumbai Health Department has revealed that women are more likely to contract TB than men. According to the data, in the last three years, 75,034 females and 68,510 males have been diagnosed with TB. In 2020, 19,617 females and 18,303 males were infected, while in 2021, 26,788 females and 22,753 males contracted the disease. In 2022, 28,629 females and 27,454 males were diagnosed with TB. TB cases have been steadily rising in Mumbai, with 1860 deaths reported in 2018, 2385 in 2019, 2283 in 2020, 2705 in 2021, and 2563 in 2022.

To combat the spread of TB, the Mumbai Health Department has collaborated with the Municipal Corporation to implement several initiatives at different levels. Their goal is to make Mumbai TB-free by 2025. Mumbai has a lower percentage of TB cases than expected, given its large population. However, the disease primarily affects adults, with immunocompromised, malnourished, or HIV-infected individuals being more susceptible. TB is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria and can affect not only the lungs but also other parts of the body.

World Tuberculosis Day reminds us that TB is a preventable and curable disease. Early detection and proper treatment are crucial to preventing the spread of TB and reducing its impact on public health. This day also emphasizes the need to support research and innovation to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat TB. By working together, we can help eliminate TB and improve the health and well-being of people worldwide.