RELIANCE INDUSTRIES CHAIRMAN MUKESH AMBANI RECEIVES DEATH THREAT CASE REGISTERED

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received death threat mail demanding Rs 20 crore extortion by unknown miscreants even as police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter, sources said on Saturday. It is learnt that Ambani received an email on Friday Oct 27 from an unknown person.

An official said that in the email, the miscreant demanded Rs 20 crore from the Reliance Industries Chairman. It is learnt that the extortionists also threatened Ambani to to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore as extortion. Following the threat mail, police have registered a case into the matter and started investigation.

A police official said that a case has been registered under Section 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi Police Station Of Mumbai. An official said that the threat mail to Ambani by the miscreants read, "If you don't Pay Us Rs 20 Crore, We will kill you, we have the best shooters in India”. Based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's Security In-charge, the police have initiated an investigation by registering an FIR under relevant sections of law.

It can be recalled that in October last year too, a miscreant had called Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in South Mumbai and had threatened to blow up the Hospital. Following the death threat to Ambani and his family members, police have registered a case. In the subsequent investigation, Mumbai Police had arrested a man hailing from Darbhanga district of Bihar's for making the death threat to Ambani.