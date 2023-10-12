MUKESH AMBANI VISITS BADRINATH KEDARNATH SHRINES DONATES RS 5 CRORE TO TEMPLE COMMITTEE

Dehradun: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani arrived at Uttarakhand with his family and offered prayers at Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham on Thursday.

The business tycoon along with his family members were extended a warm welcome by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee vice-chairman Kishore Panwar and other senior officials after they arrived at the shrine. They sought blessings from Lord Badri Vishal and Ambani donated Rs 5 crore to temples' joint committee. He handed over the cheque to the committee chairman Ajendra Ajay.

After visiting Badrinath Dham, the family headed for Kedarnath Dham and offered prayers there. While the Ambani family were praying at the holy shrine, the devotees who had gone to Kedarnath Dham were thrilled to see Mukesh Ambani among them. They crowded around the family to have a glimpse of the famous industrialist.

Ambani's visit came a day after he topped the Forbes 100 India's Richest List 2023 and Hurun's Rich List. Last year, Ambani had paid a visit to Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham with Radhika Merchant, his youngest son's fiancée. During the occasion, he had donated Rs 5 crore to the temples' committee.

Also, he had visited Kerala's Guruvayur Temple and donated Rs 1.51 crore. Earlier, he visited Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple and Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh.