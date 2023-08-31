Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be allowed and a thorough investigation should take place in Adani matter.

"Why is PM Modi silent, why doesn't he get this investigated," Rahul Gandhi said during a press conference in Mumbai ahead of the third INDIA bloc meeting to start today evening.

Rahul was reacting over the fresh allegations against the Adani Group by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded group stocks through Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds managed by partners of promoter family, charges the conglomerate denied vehemently.

The fresh allegations by the organisation funded by the likes of George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers Fund come months after a US short seller wiped away close to USD 150 billion in value of Adani group stocks with allegations of accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens by the ports-to-energy conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani. The Adani Group has denied all Hindenburg allegations.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary said that "corruption" in shell companies linked to the conglomerate is getting stronger and only a JPC can uncover the truth. Ramesh questioned the role of market regulator SEBI in properly investigating the role of shell companies linked to the Adani Group.

"Despite the Modi government's best efforts, the truth will not stay suppressed forever. However, the full story about the flow of benami funds into the Adani Group, how foreign citizens came to play a role in critical national infrastructure and how PM (Narendra) Modi 'violated rules, regulations and norms to enrich his close friends' can only be revealed by a JPC," he alleged at a press conference at the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress office here.

Ramesh said "questions remain about SEBI's role. Did the obvious conflict of interest revealed by the association of past SEBI chairpersons with the Adani Group play a role in SEBI's inability to properly investigate these shell companies".

In a post on X, Ramesh said that as New Delhi gears up for the 2023 G20 summit meeting, it is worth recalling Prime Minister Modi's words at the November 2014 Brisbane G20 summit calling for global cooperation to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, to track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers and to break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds.

"Today's explosive revelations by The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, The Financial Times and The Guardian about the clearly brazen violations of Indian securities laws by the Adani Group and its close associates are a reminder of how hollow these words have proven," Ramesh said. "They are a reminder of the lengths and depths to which the PM has gone to 'protect his corrupt friends and their misdeeds' by rendering India's regulatory and investigative agencies toothless, reducing them to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing," he alleged.

Ramesh said the revelations also provide some answers to the more than 100 pointed questions the Congress party has asked the PM about his "murky relationship" with Adani as part of the Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series, the Congress general secretary said. The PM continues to be silent on these questions of national interest, he claimed.

Ramesh said there is now fresh evidence linking Adani associates Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling to an effort to bypass Indian securities laws relating to minimum public shareholding that were put in place to prevent share price manipulation. "Shell companies controlled by Ali and Changthat have been revealed to be fronts for Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinodaccumulated substantial stakes in four Adani Group companies covertly and illegally," he alleged.

"The stench of corruption around the network of Adani-linked shell companies located in opaque tax havens is only getting stronger with the money trail being established now," Ramesh claimed. He said the actual ownership of two of the 13 benami shell companies that SEBI has failed to identify, despite years of investigation, has been revealed.

