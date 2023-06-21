MUMBAI COVID SCAM ED RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS LINKED TO UDDHAV THACKERAY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : In the Mumbai Covid scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations linked to Shiv Sena (U) leader and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, according to sources. These raids came a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the alleged COVID scam case in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The raids are being conducted against a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray. According to reports, the raids are underway at 16 premises across Mumbai City. Raids are reportedly going on at a location belonging to an IAS officer. The premises of Suraj Chavan, who was a close aide of Aadtiya Thackeray, also came under the scanner. Shiv Sena (UBT) Youth leaders are also covered under these raids.

The property of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Shiv Sena (U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, also became a target of today's ED raids, the sources said. The raids came amidst an increasing standoff between the Shiva Sena (U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership at the Centre. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group) is currently ruling in the State.

In March this year, several people were arrested for alleged fraud in the sanction of contracts and payments in the allotment of Coronavirus treatment centres at the time of the pandemic lockdowns.