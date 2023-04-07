Thane: The body of a nine-year-old girl who went missing near her house on Apr. 3, was recovered in a highly-decomposed state from the water tank of a building near her house in Thane district of Maharashtra after two days, officials said on Friday. A police official informed that the minor girl hailing from Bhiwandi tehsil had gone missing on Monday, Apr. 3 shortly after stepping of her house to buy eggs.

As per a police official from Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi said that the girl had gone to buy eggs from a grocery shop near Amjadia School in her locality. However, after stepping out of the house, the girl did not return making her family worried. The family members of the girl searched her everywhere but failed to find her.

After failing to trace her, the family lodged a missing person's report at the Shanti Nagar police station, the police official said. The police official said that during subsequent investigation, an information was received that the girl's body was found in the water tank of a building in the vicinity of her house in the locality on Wednesday.

The residents said that the body was spotted after a foul smell started emanating from the tank. On checking the water tank, the residents found the body, which was in a highly-decomposed state, they said. On notice, the local police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping and investigation into the incident has been initiated. The circumstances around the girl's death remain a mystery.