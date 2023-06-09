Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maharashtra In a shocking incident a 14yearold girl was allegedly gangraped by six minors police said on Friday An official of the Satara police station said that the accused raped the victim at different places for over six months and even filmed videos of it The minor girl had made acquaintances with one of the accused He first raped the victim in October 2022 and filmed a video of it He later blackmailed the girl by showing the video and kept raping her on multiple occasions Five of his acquaintances also blackmailed the victim and threatened the girl that they would make the video viral if she resisted They also raped the minor girl on separate occasions at different places the official addedAlso read Two arrested for gangraping woman in Bengal s MatigaraAccording to police officials on May 18 fed up with the torture and unable to get her family s support the minor girl fled the house and arrived at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station at midnight The Government Railway Police GRP was alerted by a local vendor who found the girl s behavior unusual The team of GRP rescued the girl following which the entire incident came to light They handed over the girl to the local police She was admitted to a social institution they added However on Thursday the victim s father lodged a complaint with the police following which a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered We have detained four minors in connection with the crime and a hunt is on to trace the other two said police officials Also read Minor girl dies during alleged gangrape by three youth in UP s Basti one accused held