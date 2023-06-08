Darjeeling Two people were arrested for allegedly gangraping their friend while she was on the way back from college on Wednesday evening police sources said The incident took place in North Bengal s Matigara area As soon as the complaint was received on Wednesday night the cops of Matigara Police Station of Siliguri Police Commissionerate raided and arrested the two accusedThe accused were brought to the Siliguri SubDivisional Court on Thursday where the judge rejected their bail plea and ordered 14 days in judicial custody Speaking about the matter Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi said Two people have been arrested in the incident Everything is being investigated The two arrested youths are longtime friends of the victim All of them are residents of the Simultala tea estate in Matigara adjacent to Siliguri The victim is a college student from Bagdogra while the two accused have been identified as Niloy Sarkar and Akash Mondal Among those arrested Akash is a student of the same college the victim studies at police sources saidAlso read Police arrest two ultras capture large cache of armsWhile the woman was returning from college on Wednesday evening the two accused met her near Matigara They allegedly persuaded her and took her to Simultala tea garden on the pretext of going to a restaurant police sources said The duo however allegedly raped the young woman After the incident the victim returned home and narrated the whole incident to her family She then filed a written complaint at the Matigara police station around midnightAs soon as the complaint was received the cops from the Matigara police station swung into action and started an investigation into the matter Police arrested the duo from the Bagdogra area According to police sources the two youths confessed to their crime during the interrogation The victim has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for medical examination police sources said