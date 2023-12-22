Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to the accused husband in the murder of his wife's lover after almost five years. Justice Bharti Dangre gave a decision on December 18 that the accused was granted bail on a surety of Rs 25,000.

A person living in neighbouring Thane killed one in 2017. The accused's wife had an affair with the person, who was killed. However, the local courts have not decided the charges even after five years. Therefore, the lawyers in the Bombay High Court argued that the accused has been in jail for five years and the HC granted bail.

The incident took place in the police station limits of Rabale in Thane. The accused allegedly murdered his wife's lover. After the murder, he absconded from the area but was was arrested within a month. A case filed against him and he was produced in the Thane Sessions Court. The court, however, is yet to frame charges, against the accused.

In the Bombay High Court accused's counsels Asif Naqvi, Mohammad Javed Salmani Amreen Sharif argued that no charge-sheet has been filed against their client for five years. "But the charges have not been proven (yet). (And) that is why the accused should get bail. This is his right," the lawyers added.

After hearing all the parties, Justice Bharti Dangre granted bail to the accused. He was also asked to report to the concerned police station for 15 minutes every week.