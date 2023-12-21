Delhi High Court issues notice to ED on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea
Published: 27 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the petition of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore allegedly related to miscreant Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In the plea, Jacqueline has reportedly demanded cancellation of the alleged FIR registered against her under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The actress also claimed that Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, cheated her, along with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Following this, Fernandez strongly challenged no involvement of her in the money laundering case. She also rejected Chandrashekhar's claim that they are dating each other.
Meanwhile, Patiala House Court granted bail to Jacqueline Fernandez on November 15, 2022. The ED had lodged a supplementary charge sheet on August 17, 2022. The court took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against her on August 31, 2022.
As per the report, ED seized Jacqueline's property worth Rs 7 crore following the case in April 2022. According to the ED charge sheet, accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given gifts worth more than Rs 5 crore 71 lakhs to the actress, including a horse worth Rs 52 lakhs and a Parsi cat worth Rs 9 lakh.