Mumbai: A day after he orchestrated a vertical split in the National Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios and legal aspects pertaining to the new alliance.

Sources told ETV Bharat that NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal were also present in the meeting held at 'Meghdoot' bungalow, the official residence of Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Fadnavis. The meeting, sources said, lasted for about an hour.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a coup in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. Monday's meeting discussed legal aspects and impending challenges before this new alliance, the sources said.

They added that the allocation of portfolios is expected to be finalised by Tuesday evening. In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance. Currently, all three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department. The next state cabinet meeting is likely to be held on Wednesday.

Amid this tussle for who gets what, the opposition parties are claiming that the BJP will make Ajit Pawar Chief Minister of Maharashtra and that his inclusion was only to replace Eknath Shinde, the current CM. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Monday claimed he has information that the BJP has promised Ajit Pawar the post of Maharashtra chief minister.

With Ajit Pawar's move to join the ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition on Sunday changing political dynamics in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also claimed that Shinde will lose the CM's post. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago.

Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. To a query, Chavan while speaking to reporters in Karad said, "I had spoken about it (that Ajit Pawar may go with BJP) publicly but I faced criticism." The Congress leader said he knew this was happening.

"Just bargaining was going on over what he (Ajit) should be getting. As per our information, he has been given a promise of chief minister's post by pushing Eknath Shinde aside with the help of Assembly speaker's decision (on disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs)," the former CM claimed. (Agency inputs)

