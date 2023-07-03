Mumbai: NCP state unit president Jayant Patil on Sunday said the party has filed a disqualification plea with the Legislative Assembly Speaker against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government. He was jointly addressing a press conference with party working president Supriya Sule late Sunday.

Petition sent via WhatsApp, email-"We've submitted a disqualification petition to Speaker Rahul Narwekar against nine MLAs who were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Sunday," Patil said adding that the Speaker did not respond to his repeated calls.

Since Narwekar did not respond to my calls, I have sent him a text message asking him to check his WhatsApp and email through which I have submitted my petition. He added that the newly appointed Leader of Opposition Jitendra Awhad will attempt to meet the Speaker personally to present the hardcopy of the petition.

ECI informed-Patil said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India(ECI) informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar. This petition was filed against 9 leaders who didn't inform anyone that they are leaving the NCP. "We are not accepting this, these 9 leaders didn't inform us before doing this (leaving the party)."

Note to 9 MLAs-The nine legislators have engaged in anti-party activities, and the moment they took the oath, they stand disqualified (automatically), he said. "We have take action against only nine MLAs who took oath today, and so far nothing against the other MLAs." He was quick to add that they were in touch with them and will return soon. He suggested the legislators to visit their respective constituencies first. Let them discuss with their voters on their decision to leave Sharad Pawar before they make any further decisions.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers. Patil said these MLAs of the NCP "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved". "Many are in touch with us", he said.

