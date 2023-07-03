Mumbai: In her first media interaction after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar pulled off a coup to take oath as a Deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde government, party's working president Supriya Sule said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity. Hours after the swearing in, Sule was addressing a press conference late night in Mumbai.

Our credibility will rise-Sule said her father and party chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further after Ajit Pawar's rebellion. "Our credibility will only rise after this," she said. The party will work with renewed vigour for strengthening the organisation and for the welfare of the state and the country. Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy to Eknath Shine, with eight other party legislators being inducted as ministers.

Matured a lot-Sule's elevation as party working president last month is said to have been the final straw triggering Ajit Pawar to raise his banner of revolt. Sule said she has matured a lot with the responsibility of the party since 2019, she was referring to Ajit Pawar's first short-lived government led by Devendra Fadnavis to 2023.

Can't fight my brother-Ajit Pawar may have different views, but I can never fight with my elder brother. I will always love him as a sister, the Baramati MP said, while reiterating that she can never have a fight with her brother. Sule made it clear that she will not mix personal and professional relationships. "I am boring, steady and not impulsive... Emotional relationships and professional work are two different things. I will never mix the two," she said. "We both are mature enough to compartmentalise our lives on personal and professional fronts."

'Devgiri' discussion stays between us-Sule termed the day as "a challenging day like many other days," when asked how her day was in view of the hectic political developments. She refused do divulge any details on the discussion she had with her cousin at 'Devgiri', the latter's official residence in Mumbai. Sule maintained that whatever that has been discussed between her and her brother will have to remain between them only.

Every NCP MLA is precious, family-She asked the media to wait when she was asked whether any disciplinary action would be taken against those who joined the government is on the anvil. "Let the story unfold. It has not even been 12 hours." Sule said Ajit Pawar may have different views. "Nobody knows how many MLAs are with Ajit Pawar," Sule said. When asked if she was talking to any of them, she said, "I talk to them every time. Every MLA of NCP is precious. We have love, affection and respect. We have lived as a family," she said.

