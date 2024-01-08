LETTER IN WHICH FEMALE COPS HAVE ACCUSED SENIOR OFFICIALS OF RAPE IS FAKE MUMBAI POLICE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police on Monday clarified that the letter, in which eight female police personnel, have alleged rape by Deputy Commissioner of Police, two Police Inspectors and three police constables, is "fake".

The letter had gone viral since Friday. But Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) S Jayakumar told ETV Bharat that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the said letter is fake.

It is understood that as soon as Mumbai Police received information about the letter, police spoke to six of the eight female police personnel, mentioned in the letter, who said they were not being tortured. The six female police personnel claimed that their signs were forged an it was an attempt to defame them. The two other women, mentioned in the letter, were not in Mumbai and hence could not be spoken to.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that a single person forged the signatures. "The letter was posted through Speed Post. We are examining the CCTV footage of the area from where the letter was posted and strict action will be taken in this regard," added the Joint Commissioner of Police. The eight female police personnel are attached to the Nagpada Motor Transport department in central Mumbai.