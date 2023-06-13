Pune Maharashtra A fire mishap has once again occurred in a market yard in Pune claiming the lives of two people while one person has been seriously injured The fire broke out at 1 am after midnight and the raging flames were brought under control by the efforts of the fire brigade The fire took place at Hotel Rewal Siddhi located at the Market Yard s Gate Number OneThree workers who were sleeping in the attic inside the hotel were injured and they were admitted to the hospital Two of these workers have died and one is undergoing treatment Firefighting personnel arrived from Gangadham They had to break open a shutter to bring out the trapped workers inside the attic The workers were found in an unconscious state The reason for the fire was not immediately knownThere have been frequent fire incidents in the main parts of Pune and a few days ago there was a huge fire in the timber market in the city limits Many shops were damaged But there was no loss of life in it However in the latest incident two people died and one person was seriously injuredAlso Read Delhi Fire breaks out in factory near Karampura s Moti Nagar police stationIn Pune mainly where there are big markets there are frequent fire incidents in the yards At the same time narrow roads and heat are making these areas vulnerable to fire mishaps Shopkeepers need to take extra measures for safety Fire audit is not done in some places sources said Due to this such incidents of fire are happening If an audit is done on time precautions can be taken and such incidents can be avoided